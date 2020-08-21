MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old Twin Cities man is facing felony charges after he allegedly bought a sword at a pawn shop, unsheathed it and told the cashier to give him money.
While in custody, the teenager reportedly told officers that he thought the idea was funny.
Hunter Gransee-Bowman, of Minneapolis, is charged with one count of first-degree aggravated robbery, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. If convicted, he faces up to a decade in prison.
According to a criminal complaint, Gransee-Bowman bought the sword at the Pawn America shop in Fridley shortly before 4 p.m. After buying the weapon, he approached the cashier and reportedly said “give me the money.” He then lifted the unsheathed blade into the air.
“I don’t think so,” the cashier responded, the complaint states. She then called 911. Gransee-Bowman left the store with the sword, but no cash.
Officers then arrested Gransee-Bowman shortly thereafter. His first court appearance was slated for Thursday.
