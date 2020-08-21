MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting next month, bus route service in the Twin Cities will return to something resembling normal.
Metro Transit announced Friday that on Sept. 12 service for many local bus routes, the Metro A line and the Metro C line will have as much service as they did before the pandemic. Additionally, the light rail Blue Line and the Green Line will offer 10-minute service through the day.
Metro Transit says the changes are to better serve the community, despite ridership being down 50% for buses and 75% for light rail compared to last year.
Due to the depressed demand, express bus service will remain suspended. Also, the Northstar Commuter Rail Line will still operate on a limited, weekday-only schedule.
Metro Transit riders will still be required to wear masks. They are also encouraged to pay for rides ahead of time and use a To-Go Card.
