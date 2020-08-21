MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a much busier day Friday for the second round of the Minnesota State Fair food parade. The fair is now a drive-thru to safely operate during the pandemic.

The state fair officials sold 50 more car tickets for each time slot Friday than they did for opening day. So a total of 1600 cars are making their way through this route, which takes about 2 hours to get through.

But all the people WCCO-TV spoke to had no problem staying patient for the food that was waiting for them.

“I have room for more food!” Kasen added.

Six-year-old Kasen doesn’t seem to mind the improvised version of the state fair.

“It was great and I had so much fun,” Kasen exclaimed.

Paige Novak appreciates the creativity of it all.

“It’s different and I like that,” Novak said.

The long line is worth the wait for a taste of normalcy.

“It’s better than nothing,” one fair fan said laughing.

The fair parade features nine food stops with sixteen vendors.

“There are more people than we thought would come through and it’s been pretty good,” said West Indies Soul Food worker Ara Milligan.

West Indies Soul Food is happy to be busy, which is their sense of normalcy.

“I’m thankful just to be here, just to be lucky enough to be in here ya know and people are looking forward to seeing us so I’m happy we can make those smiles go,” Milligan added.