MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Local authorities say three people are in custody after a shooting in northeast Minneapolis Friday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, officers with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit were conducting surveillance in northeast Minneapolis as part of a North Star Fugitive Task Force investigation looking for a warranted fugitive.
During the surveillance, shots were fired from a black vehicle near the officers. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and pulled into an open garage on the 2000 block of 39th Avenue NE in St. Anthony.
Officials say the driver stayed in the vehicle and was apprehended. Two other individuals who ran were eventually apprehended nearby.
According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, no one was hurt. One firearm was recovered from the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.