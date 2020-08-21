ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a St. Paul man on Friday with leading a state trooper on a high-speed chase earlier this month.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that 25-year-old Daivonn Antonio Thomas Martinez faces one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony.
According to the charge, a state trooper spotted Martinez weaving through traffic on motorcycle at 115 mph on Interstate 35E on Aug. 13. The trooper gave chase, reaching a speed of 100 mph at one point.
The chase ended when Martinez drove into a ditch, hit a sign and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital but left wearing only a hospital gown and hasn’t been taken back into custody.
He was issued a summons to appear for his first court date on Sept. 23.
