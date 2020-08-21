Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vice President Mike Pence will soon be traveling to Minnesota.
He will go to Duluth on Aug. 28. According to the Trump Campaign, he is visiting to “promote President Donald J. Trump’s America First agenda.”
He will speak at the Clure Public Marine Terminal at 12:30 p.m. The event is General Admission, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.
After his stop in Duluth, he will head to Traverse City, Michigan, where he will host a Make America Great Again Event.
President Donald Trump visited Mankato, Minnesota on Monday, promising to win the state in November.
