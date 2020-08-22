Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials made several arrests after a fight involving about 50 people in Spicer early Saturday morning.
Kandiyohi County Sheriff deputies responded to a chaotic scene outside the popular Green Lake restaurant Zorbaz at 2 a.m. Several fights occurred in the parking lot, where a deputy was punched, and an electroshock weapon was used on one of the fighters.
Three women and one man were arrested. An investigation is underway into what started the melee.
