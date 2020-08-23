Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Prescott, Wisconsin say a small bomb was neutralized Sunday afternoon, hours after it was found near the city’s post office.
The device was first discovered by officers just before 10 a.m. near the Prescott Post Office on Campbell Street. The area was soon evacuated and blocked off from traffic.
Police announced before 3:30 p.m. that the device was either detonated or defused by a bomb squad. No one was hurt.
Area residents have been allowed back into their residences, but part of the neighborhood is still being closed off as police continue investigating.
