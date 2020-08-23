MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rally that had been canceled because of threats of violence went on Saturday in Hugo.
It came one week after a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Hugo home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll and his wife, Liz Collin, a WCCO employee.
On Saturday, a group of Hugo neighbors gathered for a unity rally. It took place in downtown Hugo at Lion’s Park. Those who participated in the Hugo rally say they wanted to show they respect the police and welcome all views.
WCCO has said previously that Collin does not report on Minneapolis police and police union issues to avoid any potential conflict of interest. That continues to be the case.
