MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced that eight players, one coach and three staff members have presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.
Head coach Mike Zimmer said all 12 will not participate in Sunday’s practice. They will be isolating themselves while the results are confirmed or determined to be false positives.
“We’re just following protocol and doing what the league gives us the guidance with at this point,” he said.
When asked if he was frustrated with the news, Zimmer said it’s “probably good” it happened at this time, so that the team knows how to adjust and adapt if it happens during the NFL season.
According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the positive tests are linked to a New Jersey lab that is currently being investigated after a rash of positive tests.
The specific players and staff members have not been listed. The Vikings expect an update Monday.
