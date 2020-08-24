MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans showed their solidarity with Wisconsin Monday after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
People first gathered at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis before marching to the Minneapolis Police First Precinct building.
Some of the protesters burned an American flag towards the end of the march. A smaller group stayed downtown for a few hours. Police say five people, one woman and four men, were arrested for crimes related to “civil unrest.” One arrest was for damaging property, but police didn’t specify about the other four.
Two of the officers involved in Blake’s shooting Sunday night are on administrative leave. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating.
