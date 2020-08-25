Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota summer camp for burn survivors is working through COVID-19 restrictions to again help kids heal.
Camp Red is typically held in Cross Lake this week every year. This summer, it’s gone online.
In all, 53 campers received a box filled with supplies to participate in crafts and other activities this week.
WCCO visited the camp two years ago, where kids who suffer from burns share their stories and meet other kids in similar situations. This year, a mock newscast gets campers ready for the day each morning.
Camp Red is a part of Firefighters for Healing.
The nonprofit was started by a former Minneapolis firefighter, Jake Laferriere who was burned in a backdraft fire 10 years ago.
