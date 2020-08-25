Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health confirms two cases of COVID-19 in the state are connected to people attending St. Paul Saints games at CHS Field.
MDH officials say one case was reported this week, and another last week.
The Saints say they were not aware of the cases. In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson from the team said, “We take the health and well-being of our fans very seriously. We have yet to be informed about any cases traced to CHS Field. In light of this information, we will be in contact with MDH to learn more.”
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
