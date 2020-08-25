MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Tuesday announced 414 newly reported COVID-19 cases along with eight more deaths.
MORE: Minnesota Health Department’s COVID-19 Data
A total of 70,707 cases have been confirmed so far, with nearly 7,900 of those who contracted the virus being health care workers. Of those who tested positive, 63,725 no longer need isolation.
The state’s death toll is now 1,779 with 1,315 of those deaths involving someone at a long-term care facility.
In hospitals, 312 patients are being treated, with 137 being in intensive care units. Over 6,200 Minnesotans have needed hospitalization for the virus.
For testing, about 8,822 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours. Nearly 1.4 million tests have been completed overall.
The state’s positivity rate remains at 5% as of Aug. 13, due to data lag, according to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard.
