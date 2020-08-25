Minnesota Vikings To Play First 2 Home Games Of The Season Without FansThe Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday announced that the first two home games of the 2020-2021 season will be played without fans.

Sanó, Cruz Homer As Twins Top Indians 3-2 In Series OpenerMiguel Sanó hit a two-run homer and Nelson Cruz connected for a solo shot to lead the injury-riddled Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between the AL Central's top teams.

Vikings Veteran Harrison Smith Continues To Be The Team's Quiet LeaderOne veteran Minnesota Viking had seen it all, until this interrupted season. But he's dialed in to approach this season as another season. Maybe that's why Harrison Smith has played at such a high level.

Lab Confirms That COVID-19 Tests Affecting Minnesota Vikings Players Were False PositivesOver the weekend, the Vikings announced that 12 members of the organization -- including eight players -- presumptively tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, however, the lab that processes the tests says that they were false positives.