MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old is dead following an overnight shooting in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says that officers responded to ShotSpotter activity around 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 2300 block of James Avenue North.
Minutes later, the officers learned that a teenage girl with gunshot wounds was dropped off at North Memorial Medical Center. The girl died shortly thereafter.
Investigators canvassed the area of the shooting. However, no arrests were made.
The victim’s name has yet to be released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
