MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Musician Kanye West will be on the Minnesota ballot in November as a presidential contender, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.
His petition, which was filed by his representatives one week ago, was accepted Tuesday.
The Secretary of State’s office won’t release the list of the people who signed his petition until all personal information is redacted. They have released the list of West’s Minnesota electors and alternates.
West’s running mate is Michelle Tidball, who told Forbes.com last month she’s a “biblical life coach.”
Democrats are alleging that West’s presidential run in some swing states is being encouraged by Republicans in order to draw Black votes away from former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.
West’s petitions have already been accepted in several states, but not in Wisconsin, where state election officials eventually rejected it, stating his representatives missed the filing deadline by some 50 seconds.
