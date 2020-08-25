Minnesota Weather: Another Heat Advisory Issued For Southern MinnesotaAnother hot and humid day is in store for Minnesotans on Tuesday.

Minnesota Weather: Heat Advisory Issued For Southern Half Of Minnesota; Scattered Storms Possible In Afternoon, Late EveningHeat and humidity will surge in southern and central Minnesota on Monday, bringing the chance of severe storms later in the day.

Minnesota Weather: Isolated Showers Possible Saturday, With Warm Days AheadSaturday will also be a warm day, with temperatures in the 80s throughout the state. Because of the light wind and high humidity, it will feel very stuffy.

Minnesota Weather: Friday Evening Storms Move Across The StateStorms are passing through parts of Minnesota Friday evening.

Trump Signs Iowa Derecho Disaster Declaration, May VisitPresident Donald Trump said Monday he has signed an emergency declaration for Iowa to help supply federal money to help the state recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.