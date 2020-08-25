MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings second-year linebacker Cameron Smith has undergone a successful open heart surgery, according to the team.
Head coach Mike Zimmer released details during a Tuesday press conference, saying Smith had the surgery Monday.
“Cam Smith had successful surgery yesterday. We’re happy about that. They were able to repair the heart and he’s in good shape,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer says the team is hopeful he’ll return to play with the team, but is more grateful that it looks like Smith will be “great in health.”
In early August, Smith announced on his Instagram account that he needed open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve he was born with. He said the heart condition was discover after he tested positive for COVID-19 when he reported to training camp.
Smith played mostly on special teams as a rookie. He was a fifth-round draft pick out of USC in 2019.
