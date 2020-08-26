MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s health department updated the COVID-19 situation in the state Wednesday, reporting 542 additional cases and 14 more deaths, including two people in their 30s.
There have now been 71,236 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state since March, with 64,374 of those no longer needing to isolate themselves. There have been 7,933 health care workers who have tested positive for the virus.
MORE: Minnesota Health Department (MDH) COVID-19 Data
For deaths, there are now 1,793 total deaths confirmed with 1,325 of those being patients in long-term care settings. Ten of the 14 new deaths were patients in long-term care or group home settings. Two of the deaths included Hennepin County residents in their 30s.
In hospitals, 304 patients currently need treatment, with 134 in intensive care units.
In the last 24 hours, about 11,000 tests were completed, with about 1.4 million total tests completed so far.
RELATED: Walz Announces Plans For New COVID-19 Saliva Testing Lab In Minnesota
The state’s positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, remains at 5% as of Aug. 17, due to data lag. It’s one of the health indicators being used to inform the reopening of the state.
