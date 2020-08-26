MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Morrison County say a 36-year-old St. Cloud man is in custody after fleeing police and hitting a deputy’s squad car.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to assist the Little Falls Police Department with a theft complaint at the local Walmart.
When en route, deputies learned that the suspect left in a vehicle.
A deputy located the suspect vehicle on 160th Avenue, east of Little Falls and attempted to stop it. That’s when the suspect fled from authorities, driving through yards and at one point, striking the deputy’s squad car.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect fled on foot and was later located with the use of the sheriff’s K-9. The individual was taken into custody and is being held in Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
