MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roads are closed in the south metro Thursday morning as crews respond to a natural gas leak in Bloomington.
The Blooming Fire Department says that crews have isolated the area around Stanley Avenue and West 82nd Street, which is just southeast of the Interstate 494/Highway 100 intersection.
A crew from CenterPoint Energy also responded to the scene.
The fire department says that the area of Stanley Avenue and West 82nd Street is closed until further notice.
