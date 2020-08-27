Minnesota Weather: A 3rd Day Of Heat & Humidity; Another Chance Of Nighttime StormsThe National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory for the southeastern corner of the state. Heat indices upwards of 100 degrees are possible, particularly in river valleys.

Where Does Minnesota Fall Right Now On The 'Summer Glory Index'?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a not-so-scientific way of measuring the perfect summer day called the "Summer Glory Index."

Minnesota Weather: Another Heat Advisory Issued For Southern MinnesotaAnother hot and humid day is in store for Minnesotans on Tuesday.

Minnesota Weather: Heat Advisory Issued For Southern Half Of Minnesota; Scattered Storms Possible In Afternoon, Late EveningHeat and humidity will surge in southern and central Minnesota on Monday, bringing the chance of severe storms later in the day.

Minnesota Weather: Isolated Showers Possible Saturday, With Warm Days AheadSaturday will also be a warm day, with temperatures in the 80s throughout the state. Because of the light wind and high humidity, it will feel very stuffy.