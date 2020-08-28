CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crash, I-694, Multiple-Vehicle Crash, Oakdale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says parts of Interstate 694 in eastern Minnesota are temporarily closed due to a multiple vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Authorities said they received a report of an injury crash involving a semi truck and multiple vehicles headed northbound on I-694 near 50th Street in Oakdale. Injuries are expected to be non-life threatening, according to the state patrol.

Northbound I-694 at County Road 14 will be closed for an extended period of time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

