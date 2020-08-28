Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says parts of Interstate 694 in eastern Minnesota are temporarily closed due to a multiple vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
Authorities said they received a report of an injury crash involving a semi truck and multiple vehicles headed northbound on I-694 near 50th Street in Oakdale. Injuries are expected to be non-life threatening, according to the state patrol.
Northbound I-694 at County Road 14 will be closed for an extended period of time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Check back with WCCO for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.