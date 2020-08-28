CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old was killed in a head-on collision that happened in Stearns County Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened along 190th Avenue in Holding Township at about 7:30 p.m.

A pickup truck that was heading north attempted to pass another vehicle before striking an Oldsmobile Alero head-on.

The driver of the Alero was killed at the scene, and was later identified as Russell Heitzman of Avon.

The driver of the pickup truck, 21-year-old Jacob Westbrock of Holdingford, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

