MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An out-of-court settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a man who said he suffered a serious brain injury during an arrest by an Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputy.

The attorney for Kameron Boudin tells KFGO radio that the settlement is for nearly $1.6 million. The lawsuit sought $2 million.

The incident happened in December 2018.

Authorities had been looking for Boudin in connection with a bar fight and found him at his home in Parkers Prairie. A deputy’s body camera showed Deputy Jeremias Krupich punching Boudin several times in the face while sitting on top of him.

None of the officers at the scene intervened.

