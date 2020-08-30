Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park Police report that one person is dead and two others are wounded at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened at about 4 p.m. at Park Haven Apartments on the 6900 block of 76th Avenue North.
Police responding to the scene say that three men were found with gunshot wounds. One has died.
One was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery. The other injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating. They said they do not yet know who the shooter was.
None of the victims have been identified.
You must log in to post a comment.