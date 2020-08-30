Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Services have been restored to CenturyLink customers after a significant internet outage Sunday.
According to CenturyLink, customers in several global markets were impacted by an IP outage across the network. As of 10:12 a.m., all services were restored.
We are able to confirm that all services impacted by today’s IP outage have been restored. We understand how important these services are to our customers, and we sincerely apologize for the impact this outage caused.
— CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) August 30, 2020
The outage lasted for several hours.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
