Filed Under:CenturyLink, Internet Outage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Services have been restored to CenturyLink customers after a significant internet outage Sunday.

According to CenturyLink, customers in several global markets were impacted by an IP outage across the network. As of 10:12 a.m., all services were restored.

The outage lasted for several hours.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

