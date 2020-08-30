Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Brooklyn Park say one person was injured after a shooting Saturday night.
According to police, officers patrolling the 6300 blocks of Boone Avenue N heard the sound of gunshots in the area around 10 p.m.
While attempting to find the origin of the shots, several 911 callers reported that an individual was seen limping away from the scene. Upon arrival, officers determined that one individual had been shot and sustained non-life threatening wounds.
The area was searched using a K-9 and a State Patrol helicopter; however, the suspects were not located. It was discovered that they may have fled in a vehicle.
No additional information is available at this time.
