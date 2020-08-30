MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Congressman Dean Phillips says his Metro campaign office was burglarized. The incident took place overnight at the congressman’s Minnetonka office.
Phillips posted a photo of the break-in on his Twitter account Sunday morning.
To the thieves stealing campaign signs from my supporters’ lawns across the district and the criminals who broke into our Minnetonka campaign office overnight, the irony isn’t lost on me. Your disregard for law and stoking of fear and disorder, only increases my resolve. pic.twitter.com/2PUwDKon3t
— Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) August 30, 2020
The congressman says thieves have also been stealing campaign signs from supporters’ lawns across the district.
Phillips tweeted that the perpetrators’ “disregard for law and stoking of fear and disorder, only increases my resolve.”
Phillips will face Republican challenger Kendall Qualls in Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District race this November.
You must log in to post a comment.