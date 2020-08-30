MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Todd County say one person was killed and another was injured after a shooting Saturday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 9:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting in rural Long Prairie.
Officials say deputies stopped the victim’s vehicle near the intersection of US 71 and Riverside Drive. The driver had suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to Long Prairie Hospital. The passenger suffered an apparent fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene of the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims had arranged to meet acquaintances for what was believed to be a drug transaction. Officials believe the victims knew the suspect(s).
The incident appears to be isolated and remains under investigation.
Authorities urge anyone that may have seen any vehicles or people near the intersection of County 38 and County 11 between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to contact the Todd County Sheriff’s Office.
No additional information is available at this time.
