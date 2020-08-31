Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon in the Jordan neighborhood.
It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Oliver Avenue North. Police say someone in a smaller, dark-colored SUV opened fire on the victim before speeding away. Officers arrived at the scene to find the gravely-injured man, who was believed to be in his 30s, on the boulevard grass near the curb.
He was taken to North Memorial Health hospital, where he later died from their injuries.
Police are investigating, and say they do not have any persons of interest as of early Monday evening.
