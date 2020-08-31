MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An overnight standoff in Bloomington ended with a man being taken into custody after allegedly fatally shooting one woman and injuring two neighbors, one of which was a 12-year-old girl.

The Bloomington Police Department says the girl was shot in her upper body and is in critical condition. The second survivor, a 29-year-old woman and the girl’s sister, suffered gunshot wounds to her lower body; she is in stable condition. Both are at Hennepin Healthcare.

According to Chief Jeff Potts, officers responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to the 8300 block of 15th Avenue on a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a 47-year-old woman’s body in the garage. The home is just a few blocks west of the Mall of America.

From inside the house, they could hear a man yelling. Officers spoke with the man, but he refused to leave the home. The man fired several shots from inside the home, up to 40 rounds, Potts said. One officer returned fire, but did not hit the suspect.

While officers were at the home, they learned that two people who lived near the home were taken to Hennepin Healthcare with gunshot wounds. The two were reportedly shot while in their front yard.

The man was eventually taken into custody. He is currently at the Bloomington Jail, police say. The suspect was believed to be in a domestic relationship with the deceased victim. It’s unclear if he knew the two sisters.

The Hennepin County Crime Lab is investigating the shooting, as well as the officer’s use of fatal force.