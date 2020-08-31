MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported 679 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one additional death, marking the lowest single-day fatality increase since early April.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is at 75,864. Of them, 67,656 have recovered and no longer require isolation.
A total of 306 people are currently in Minnesota hospitals, a number which has decreased by nine compared to the day before. Of those, 131 are in the ICU.
The state’s death toll is now 1,817 with 1,339 of those deaths involving cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Health officials say 1,128,023 Minnesotans have been tested for the virus so far. More than 11,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
As Minnesota is capable of processing up to 20,000 tests each day, health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the month.
If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
