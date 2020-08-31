Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Children playing with fireworks sparked a car fire Sunday evening in central Minnesota.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the two kids were shooting off fireworks in Carlos, near Skips Deluxe Auto Parts on County Road 13, when one of the rockets landed in a fenced-in area, starting a fire that engulfed three cars.
Firefighters knocked down the flames. No one was hurt.
The incident remains under investigation. Carlos is located about 10 miles northeast of Alexandria.
