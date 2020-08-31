Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One adult and three teens were hurt in a crash in Hubbard County Saturday morning.
It happened on Hubbard County Road 33 in Nevis Township at about 10:26 a.m. Forty-one-year-old driver Meghan Faundeen, of St. Cloud, was traveling westbound on the highway when she drove off the road, went airborne and crashed.
Faundeen and one of her teenage passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle, while one other teen also suffered serious injuries. The fourth passenger, who is also a teen, suffered a broken wrist. They were the only victim not to be airlifted for medical treatment.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating this crash.
