MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say alcohol was a factor in a crash early Sunday morning in Fairmont that left a 27-year-old woman dead.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that Yomari Rojas Rosado, of Fairmont, was driving an SUV north on Prairie Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when she crossed the intersection of East Blue Earth Avenue and struck a tree.
She was the only person in the car and died at the scene. Investigators say Rosado was not wearing a seat belt, adding that alcohol was a factor.
Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry. Fairmont is located in southern Minnesota, about 10 miles from the Iowa border.
