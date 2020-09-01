MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating two separate shootings Tuesday night — one of which is the city’s 22nd homicide of the year.

The first shooting happened about 4:17 p.m. near the intersection of Johnson Parkway and Stillwater Avenue East. A 23-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder. The man is in critical but stable condition at Regions Hospital, and is expected to survive.

About a half hour after the shooting, another victim showed up at United Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He told police he was shot near the intersection of Jackson and Winter streets, but investigators believe he was actually involved in the Johnson Parkway shooting. He will be transferred to Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault after he’s released from medical care.

The second shooting happened less than two hours later on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street. Officers responded to the scene at about 6 p.m., where they found a man inside a pickup truck who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators someone was seen running from the area after the shooting. A perimeter was set up, and a suspect was located and taken in for questioning.

The homicide victim’s identity has not been released.