MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota schools big and small are doing everything they can to stop COVID-19 from shutting their doors.
The Albert Lea Area Schools Administration is using thermal scanners to screen students as they enter the high school.
Albert Lea schools started last week and reported their first-known case of COVID-19 at the high school Friday. The school has since underwent a deep clean.
Eight other students have to quarantine for two weeks.
