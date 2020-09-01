Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 57-year-old man died over the weekend after possibly drowning in a western Wisconsin lake.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says David Saleh, of Amery, Wisconsin, died Saturday evening after diving into shallow water on Bone Lake, located east of Luck.
Saleh may have struck the bottom of the lake, investigators say. He was swimming with family members on Eagle Island.
After Saleh didn’t regain consciousness, relatives loaded him into a pontoon boat and brought him to shore, where first responders provided treatment.
Emergency crews brought Saleh to a hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead.
His exact cause of death is under investigation by the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
