MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota launched a new report and website that outlines spending from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).

Minnesota’s COVID-19 checkbook provides a detailed look at how the CRF has been disbursed, and other COVID-19 related budgeting and payment information.

“This work is another example of Minnesota modeling how to manage finances in a transparent and accountable manner,” said MMB Commissioner Myron Frans. “Minnesotans deserve to know where the CRF funds are being spent and what Governor Walz and the Legislature are doing together to protect their health, safety and security.”

Minnesota is using three sources of funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the legislature and Walz Administration took immediate action to pass more than $554 million in state funding, including the $200 million COVID-19 Minnesota fund. In April, the state was allocated $2.187 billion from the CRF, which was part of the federal CARES Act. Grants and formula allocations have also been sent directly from the federal government to state agencies for federal programs including education, food security, housing and transportation support.

By mid-May, more than 90% of the state dollars had been allocated. This funding gave the Walz Administration the opportunity to make critical purchases while working with the legislature on how best to spend the CRF dollars. The remaining funds allow for some flexibility with resources so Minnesota is prepared to respond to COVID-19 as it continues to spread this fall and winter.

Click here for a detailed report of CRF spending.