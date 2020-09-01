Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old woman was transported to the hospital on Friday after she was in an ATV crash in western Wisconsin.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 6:37 p.m., on 220th Street near 810 Avenue in Spring Valley.
The woman was driving a 1993 Polaris ATV northbound on 220th Street when she entered the east ditch. The ATV then overturned and she sustained injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI with undetermined injuries.
