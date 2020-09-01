MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota-based Red Wing Shoe Company announced Tuesday a new Labor Day campaign to help connect unemployed people with jobs.
Instead of promoting doorbuster deals and sales, the company will advertise job openings. They will be transforming their stores across the country – over 525 of them – into job centers.
They will also switch their customer service line, 800-RED-WING into a job search hotline to offer free advice and help connect people to positions.
“Red Wing knows that by shining the light on even just one job, this could be the first step in an opportunity for someone to find work and support their family,” said Dave Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer with the company. “But we know we can’t do it alone.”
The company is also calling on other brands across the country to join in their #LaborDayOn campaign to leverage their networks to help land millions of unemployed people with work.
