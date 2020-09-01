Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves and Lynx want to get more people to the polls this November.
The teams announced a new initiative called Pack the Vote, focusing on voter registration, voter education and voter resources.
The basketball teams are partnering with three local nonprofits to make this happen.
Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson spoke to WCCO’s Jason DeRusha about the initiative of WCCO This Morning.
Learn more about it by watching the video above. Click here to go to the Pack the Vote website.
You must log in to post a comment.