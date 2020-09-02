MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the end of an era for Twins fans, as longtime announcer Bert Blyleven is performing his final regular broadcast for the team Wednesday night.
The team said he is transitioning from his role in the broadcast booth to a “special assistant position” with the club, which will include “engaging with fans and partners by making special appearances on behalf of the organization throughout the year.”
Blyleven has been a broadcaster with the team for a quarter century, and is beloved for his “Circle Me Bert” routine that launched in the early 2000s.
His final broadcast will be for the Twins’ matchup against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday.
“It is not often you can bring a Hall of Famer and a World Series champion into your broadcast booth, much less one who possesses that enviable combination of knowledge and charisma to keep fans hooked for more than two decades; the Twins did just that with Bert Blyleven,” Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said.
Blyleven pitched for the twins for 11 of his 22 seasons in the major league, was named the 1970 American League Rookie Pitcher of the Year, and was selected to the AL All-Star Team in 1973 and 1985.
You must log in to post a comment.