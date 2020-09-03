MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Construction is kicking into gear for what is being called an “attainable” housing development in south Minneapolis.
The building is in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of Ventura Village at the intersection of Park Avenue South and East Franklin Avenue.
Owner Tashitaa Tuffa has been working on the project since the winter of 2017; though initially the plans were make it available in 2018, it came to a grinding halt when the general contractor filed for bankruptcy. Now, the project looks to be be completed in the first half of 2021.
The Park and Franklin Lofts will have a variety of apartments of different sizes. It will have nine 3-bedrooms, eight 2-bedrooms, 13 1-bedrooms, and 13 studio apartments.
Minneapolis Jacob Frey and City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins praised the project, as the building is privately funded. One of the project’s goals, according to developer Patrick McGlynn, is to show that attainable housing options can be created without public financing.
“You’ve brought a development project to a neighborhood that is deserving of it,” said Frey to Tufaa.
“There’s plenty of luxury apartment and condo buildings in Minneapolis – especially downtown – but hardly any new attainably priced housing that working families can afford,” said Tufaa.
