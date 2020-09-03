MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jason Slattum, 41, has been charged in Dakota County with third-degree murder in connection to the overdose death of a 50-year-old Hastings woman.

The husband of Michelle Marie Cahill called 911 on the early morning of July 11 after finding her unresponsive in their apartment bedroom. First responders arrived and were unable to revive her.

Investigators found a plate in the bedroom with a brown, powdery substance on it, and a straw. A lab later confirmed the substance to be fentanyl. Cahill’s husband told police it was heroin, which they bought the previous night from Slattum in Eagan. He said they took some of the drug late that night, and then she took more at about 2:30 a.m. He says he woke up to find her unconscious.

The county medical examiner later determined Cahill died from a mixed drug toxicity of fentanyl, heroin and acetyl fentanyl.

Investigators found text messages confirming the deal between the victim and Slattum, and later tracked him down and arrested him in Rosemount on Sept. 1.

Slattum, also from Hastings, told investigators he sold Cahill and her husband a half gram of heroin for $50 hours before her death, and he had previously sold drugs to them before.

He made his first court appearance Thursday, where bail was set at $500,000 without conditions, and $300,000 with conditions. He will appear in court next on Sept. 10.