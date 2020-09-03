MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jill Biden and Donald Trump Jr. will both stump in the battleground state of Minnesota on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Joe Biden’s campaign announced Thursday his wife will visit the Twin Cities on her national “Back-to-School Tour” to “meet with Minnesota families and public school educators.”
Trump Jr. will visit Duluth on behalf of his father for a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Biden are fiercely fighting for Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes in November’s election. Recent polls have shown the men in a dead heat.
Minnesota has not picked a Republican for president in almost 50 years, but Trump just narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016. His campaign just spent $14 million on a Minnesota TV ad campaign, and commercials started airing earlier this week.
In an interview with WCCO Wednesday, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris said her campaign is not taking Minnesota for granted.
“I do believe that a path to victory runs through Minnesota,” Harris said.
