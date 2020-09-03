Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mall of America announced Thursday it is permanently laying off 211 of its employees.
The mall says it has been making progress since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but recovery is slow.
The layoffs go into effect Sept. 30. Another 178 employees are still laid off temporarily.
