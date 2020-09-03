MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The president of St. Olaf College reports that, following its quarantine period and the resuming of some on-campus classes, 38 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four weeks.

The first day of online classes at St. Olaf, students learned the college suspended 17 for attending an off-campus party. At the time, eight students had tested positive.

WCCO has previously reported on the school’s strict guidelines so it can hold in-person classes. Upon returning to school, each student had a COVID-19 test. Everyone must have two before in-person classes can start on Sept. 3.

“I am writing on the eve of the end of our campus quarantine period with good news about the results of our two rounds of COVID-19 baseline testing and advice about next steps for our community. Between August 4th and September 1st we administered 6,835 tests for COVID-19 to students, faculty, staff, and employees of Bon Appetit and Barnes & Noble. 38 of those tests were positive for the virus, giving us an overall positivity rate of 0.56%,” President David Anderson said. “I want to put in here a special encouragement for you to remain on campus as much as possible. Every venture off campus has the potential to expose you to the virus and then, on your return, to expose other Oles. If you do venture off campus, please be extra diligent about wearing a mask, physical distancing, and handwashing.”

Each student signed a community pledge at the beginning of the year. It included agreeing to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, avoiding crowded places and mass gatherings and more.

No visitors are allowed on campus this fall.