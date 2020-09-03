MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The president of St. Olaf College reports that, following its quarantine period and the resuming of some on-campus classes, 38 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four weeks.
The first day of online classes at St. Olaf, students learned the college suspended 17 for attending an off-campus party. At the time, eight students had tested positive.
WCCO has previously reported on the school’s strict guidelines so it can hold in-person classes. Upon returning to school, each student had a COVID-19 test. Everyone must have two before in-person classes can start on Sept. 3.
Each student signed a community pledge at the beginning of the year. It included agreeing to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, avoiding crowded places and mass gatherings and more.
No visitors are allowed on campus this fall.
