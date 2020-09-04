MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder in a deadly shooting in St. Paul earlier this week.
The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street. The victim was a man found inside a pickup truck. Police said he had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Jorge Batres of Coon Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told investigators someone was seen running from the area after the shooting. A perimeter was set up, and a 14-year-old suspect was located and taken in for questioning.
The boy was not identified by name, but was being held at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center. He is to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.
It was one of two separate shootings reported in St. Paul Tuesday night. Batres’s death was the city’s 22nd homicide of the year.
