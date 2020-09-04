LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — With high school football on hold, soccer teams around the metro are sliding into the primetime Friday night stadiums.

WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh traveled to Lakeville to see how schools and fans are handling home games in the COVID-19 era.

There’s nothing quite like a rivalry game on a crisp, late summer night.

“Tonight we’re just hoping for the win again, played them Wednesday got the win,” Annie Waters, Lakeville North senior, said.

Lakeville North played Lakeville South Friday night in a game of pure competition. It’s enough to almost make you forget about the pandemic.

Lauren Witte sat way past the nosebleeds cheering on her sister, who plays for Lakeville North.

“It’s actually a really good view so it’s nice to kind of be in your own area,” she said.

Ben Tousignant snagged a seat in the stadium, but still feels like he’s missing out on all of the usual fun of a packed crowd.

“It’s definitely different from past seasons and it’s harder for our team bonding and everything because of social distancing rules,” Waters said.

The game is different and quieter, perhaps. Even the bench and the bags are spread apart.

“It feels really good because we haven’t watched sports in how long? So it’s been nice to get out on this nice night and watch a soccer game for once,” Witte said.

North has the bragging rights in Lakeville Friday with a win over South.