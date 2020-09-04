MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Prosecutors have charged a man with hurting a Minneapolis police officer during the riots at the end of August.

Brayshaun Lamar Gibson, 28, has been charged with second degree assault, third degree assault, rioting while armed with a dangerous weapon, and burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, a Minneapolis police sergeant was getting to his squad car on the 600 block of Nicolett Mall when Gibson threw a 15-pound metal garbage can lid at him. The officer was struck in the head and fell to the ground, unconscious.

The officer was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for possible spinal damage.

Officials obtained surveillance video of the night, which showed Gibson fleeing the scene and putting on a black jacket before entering a department store through a broken window. According to the complaint, the video shows Gibson taking property from the store and getting into a car which was parked near 6th Street and 1st Avenue.

The vehicle had been involved in a recent burglary; the officer later noted he had a connection to Gibson involving that case.

Officers were able to identify and find Gibson, who said the car was his and he was driving in downtown Minneapolis the night of Aug. 26. He said he went downtown to eat dinner. However, he later said he became angry over misinformation about officers shooting someone downtown, only to later learn it was a suicide.

Gibson said he regretted being downtown and getting involved in the “chaos,” according to the complaint.

After a search warrant was issued, officers found clothing with security tags consistent with the department store products.

The officer has been released from the hospital but continues to receive therapy and ongoing treatment.

If convicted, Gibson could serve 25 years in prison.